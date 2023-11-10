Kelly Clarkson Jokingly Shades a Former Sexiest Man Alive While Reacting to Patrick Dempsey's Title

Kelly Clarkson had the best reaction to learning that Patrick Dempsey was crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 57-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum, affectionately referred to as McDreamy, was bestowed the honor earlier this week. He follows last year’s winner Chris Evans.

During an interview on the red carpet, Kelly was asked about the decision and expressed shock that it was Patrick‘s first time receiving the title. In the process of reacting, she jokingly threw a bit of shade at a previous winner.

Kelly praised Patrick, saying that he had “great hair” during an interview with Access Hollywood while attending a SiriusXM event. She was visibly shocked to learn that he had never been dubbed Sexiest Man Alive before.

“He’s never had it,” she asked. “What?!”

The musical powerhouse then threw some playful shade at former The Voice coach Blake Shelton, who was dubbed Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

“And Blake got it,” she shouted, quickly adding, “I’m just kidding! I’m just kidding! Blake deserved it.”

Refocusing on Patrick‘s win, she said, “That’s so shocking to me that he’s never had it before. I would have thought that would’ve been like a second or third time around. Boy, we really messed that one up.”

“You know what? He’s aging like a fine wine,” Kelly decided.

Kelly was very quick to make it clear that she wasn’t actually dissing Blake, who she worked with on The Voice for years. Last month, she had to respond to allegations that she was “bashing” an A-list couple after a quote got taken out of context.

Did you know that Blake isn’t the only The Voice coach to be deemed Sexiest Man Alive?

