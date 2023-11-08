Kelly Clarkson & Maren Morris Heat Things Up in Red-Hot Outfits During SiriusXM Event

Kelly Clarkson and Maren Morris are heating up!

The talented hitmakers took the stage at the The Tisch Skylights at The Shed during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

They weren’t the only stars in attendance, either.

Andy Cohen, Kevin Hart, Conan O’Brien and Shaggy also participated in the event, which celebrated the newly redesigned SiriusXM streaming app. Fans will get to experience the new look as of December 14.

If you were unaware, Kelly is one of several stars to be launching a new radio show with SiriusXM. The talk show host is set to unleash the Kelly Clarkson Connection. Other celebrities with projects in the work include John Mayer and James Corden. The latter announced his show earlier this week. It will be his first gig since leaving late-night television.

Kelly‘s schedule is currently jam-packed with exciting things! Did you see her latest big news?

