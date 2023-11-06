James Corden Announces Radio Show as First Gig After Leaving Late-Night TV

James Corden is moving on after departing The Late Late Show earlier this year.

The 45-year-old comedian and host has announced a new partnership with SiriusXM to launch an exclusive radio show called This Life of Mine With James Corden.

New details, including when they show will launch, have been revealed.

Read more about James Corden’s exciting new gig…

EW noted that This Life of Mine With James Corden will be coming to your car radio in the new year.

Per a press release, it will feature in-depth conversations with a specific goal: “From favorite music and movies to books and advice, the show will seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures.”

“I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM,” James gushed, adding that “the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

James departed The Late Late Show in April of this year. He lined up an extra-special interview for his final Carpool Karaoke segment. The conclusion of the show also sparked rumors about a major band reuniting.

Find out why James moved on from his spot on late-night TV.