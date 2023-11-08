SAG-AFTRA Announces End of Strike After Approving Agreement With Studios - Here's When It's Officially Over!

SAG-AFTRA is back to work after a successful strike!

On Wednesday (November 8), it was announced that the actors union had come to a tentative agreement with studios after 118 days on the picket line.

Later that day, the union confirmed that their agreement had been approved by the negotiating committee. That means that the end of the strike is right around the corner.

Read more about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike…

SAG-AFTRA shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing “THE #SagAftraStrike IS OVER.”

“We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” the union wrote. “As of 12:01am PT on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country.”

The statement continued, reading, “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.”

“We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work,” the union vowed. Additional details will be available once the SAG-AFTRA National Board completes a review.

In the meantime, the union expressed gratitude to “our union siblings — the workers that power this industry — for the sacrifices they have made while supporting our strike and that of the Writers Guild of America. We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us.”

“Thank you all for your dedication, your commitment and your solidarity throughout this strike. It is because of YOU that these improvements became possible,” they wrote.

The news comes over a month after the WGA ended their strike after just short of 150 days.

If you were unaware, during the strike it was required that actors follow certain rules. That even included guidelines for their Halloween costumes. One actress attracted attention after breaking the rule and making it very clear.