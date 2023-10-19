SAG-AFTRA Says Certain Halloween Costumes Are Banned for Actors on Strike!

SAG-AFTRA has rules around Halloween!

The union is prohibiting actors who are on strike in Hollywood from dressing up as popular characters from certain struck content and posting the images on social media.

As a result, some of the most popular costumes of the year are off the table, like Barbie and Ken from the Barbie movie, as well as Wednesday Addams from Wednesday.

The guild told members on Thursday (October 18) to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures — ghost, zombie, spider, etc.”

Members can dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.

Marvel superheroes are not allowed either, because they’re owned by Disney.

“Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” the union added, via THR.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is nearing its 100th day, and negotiations just recently broke down again.