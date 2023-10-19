George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Other Major Stars Offer to Pay $150 Million in Dues Over 3 Years to Help End Actors Strike

A cohort of major Hollywood actors, including George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson, have offered to pay $150 million in dues to help end the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Movie stars have been on strike since July 14, as recent negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and movie studios have reached a standstill.

On Tuesday (October 17), the group of actors, which also included Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, and Tyler Perry, met with SAG leaders to discuss a plan to end the strike, Deadline reports.

The proposal involves Hollywood’s highest earners aiding AMPTP signatories by eliminating the $1 million cap on membership dues in order to fund health benefits and other areas.

Additionally, the actors suggested a formula for streaming residuals, which would order the lowest names on the call sheet to be paid first.

George told the outlet, “A lot of the top earners want to be part of the solution. We’ve offered to remove the cap on dues, which would bring over $50 million to the union annually. Well over $150 million over the next three years. We think it’s fair for us to pay more into the union. We also are suggesting a bottom-up residual structure — meaning the top of the call sheet would be the last to collect residuals, not the first. These negotiations will be ongoing, but we wanted to show that we’re all in this together and find ways to help close the gap on actors getting paid.”

