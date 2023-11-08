Zac Efron Reacts to Matthew Perry's Desire for Him to Star in Biopic About 'Friends' Actor's Life

Zac Efron is responding to Matthew Perry naming him to star in a biopic about his life.

If you missed it, the late star told a friend that he wanted to make a movie about his life and had hopes his 17 Again co-star would portray him.

In a new interview at the premiere of his upcoming film The Iron Claw, Zac opened up about the actor’s death and responded to the potential of playing him on screen.

“I’m honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him,” Zac told People. “We’ll see. I’d be honored to do it.”

Zac recalled moments of working on 17 Again with Matthew.

“He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together,” the actor said. “I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I’ve learned so much from him, from his whole life.”

Elsewhere on the carpet, Zac told Extra that he is “still devastated by the fact that he is gone… We’ll see what happens.”

This isn’t the first time that Matthew has wanted Zac to play a younger version of him again. Previously, Zac turned down another film that the late actor wrote…