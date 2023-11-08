Former Music Exec Sues L.A. Reid for Sexual Assault, Retaliatory Behavior

Music mogul L.A. Reid has been accused of sexual assault and retaliatory behavior by a former executive who worked with him at Arista.

The 67-year-old Grammy winning producer and executive was sued by Drew Dixon on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

She alleges that L.A. retaliated after she rebuffed two instances of assault before she left the company in 2002. She shared additional details in an interview and within court documents.

Drew‘s lawsuit is possible as a result of the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims over the age of 18 at the time of their assault to pursue legal action.

Speaking to the New York Times, Drew explained that she was taking steps to “seek some degree of accountability.”

In court documents, she explained that retaliation from L.A. included “embarrassing her in front of others or otherwise being curt and unprofessional.” Additionally, “Promotional and recording budgets were suddenly reduced dramatically or frozen altogether. Song demos and artist auditions were flatly rejected.”

One artist that Drew alleges she was stopped from working with was John Legend.

L.A. was accused of harassment by a former female assistant in 2017. He has not yet responded to the latest lawsuit against him.