Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!

'Friends' Director Reveals Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow's Initial Text Reaction to Matthew Perry's Death

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 8:45 pm

Matthew Perry's Friend, Who Dined With Him the Day Before He Died, Reveals the Career Hopes He Had

Matthew Perry's Friend, Who Dined With Him the Day Before He Died, Reveals the Career Hopes He Had

Matthew Perry wanted to make a movie about his life!

The late actor’s friend Athenna Crosby, who he was seen dining with the day before he passed away, opened up about his desire to create a biopic, and even revealed who he hoped would play him – Zac Efron.

Find out why he chose Zac Efron inside…

Athenna shared that Matthew wanted to reunite with his former 17 Again co-star Zac for the project.

She told People he wanted Zac to portray him because he “played him already” and “because he said he did such a good job.”

If you recall, Zac played the younger version of Matthew‘s character in the 2009 romantic comedy throughout most of the film, after he was transformed back into a teenager to try and fix his past and correct his mistakes, but mostly, he really just needed to appreciate what he had.

Following the news of his death, a quote from his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” resurfaced about what Matthew hoped to be remembered by.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Athenna Crosby, Matthew Perry, Zac Efron

