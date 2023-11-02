Matthew Perry's Friend, Who Dined With Him the Day Before He Died, Reveals the Career Hopes He Had

Matthew Perry wanted to make a movie about his life!

The late actor’s friend Athenna Crosby, who he was seen dining with the day before he passed away, opened up about his desire to create a biopic, and even revealed who he hoped would play him – Zac Efron.

Athenna shared that Matthew wanted to reunite with his former 17 Again co-star Zac for the project.

She told People he wanted Zac to portray him because he “played him already” and “because he said he did such a good job.”

If you recall, Zac played the younger version of Matthew‘s character in the 2009 romantic comedy throughout most of the film, after he was transformed back into a teenager to try and fix his past and correct his mistakes, but mostly, he really just needed to appreciate what he had.

Following the news of his death, a quote from his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” resurfaced about what Matthew hoped to be remembered by.