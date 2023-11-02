Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Reveal Anniversary Plans While Doing Press in NYC!

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Dome are stepping out together ahead of their first wedding anniversary!

The 31-year-old former Twilight star married Tay on November 11, 2022 after dating for four years.

Taylor and Tay were spotted on Thursday (November 2) in New York City after their appearance on ABC’s The View.

That morning, the couple also went on CBS Mornings and shared their anniversary plans!

“We’re excited because [it’s] coming up,” Taylor said. “We were talking about what we wanted to do for it. And it just felt right and perfect that we’re doing our first fundraising gala evening for the Lemons Foundation on our anniversary.”

The Lemons Foundation is a non-profit started by Tay with the mission of helping those struggling with their mental health.

Taylor and Tay were also asked how they navigate sharing the same name.

“I don’t refer to myself as Taylor,” Tay said. “I feel like it’s a little less weird for us than it was for all of our friends and family.”

Taylor recently dished on how his appearance in Taylor Swift‘s “I Can See You” music video came to be!

