Taylor Lautner Dishes On How His Appearance in Taylor Swift's 'I Can See You Music Video' Came About

Taylor Lautner is spilling all the tea on reuniting with Taylor Swift for her “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” music video!

The 31-year-old actor starred in the visual alongside Joey King and Presley Cash, which was surprised released at Swift’s Kansas City Eras Tour stop on Friday (July 7).

During an interview Tuesday night (October 31) on The Tonight Show, Taylor revealed how he was contacted to be in the video and the surprise appearance at the concert.

“I was at home. It was like a morning around 9 am, I get a call from my manager and he goes, ‘You will never believe who I got a call from this morning.’ And I go, ‘I wouldn’t, so why don’t you tell me?’ And he goes, ‘Taylor Swift’s manager, and she wanted to see if she can get your new updated cell phone number and reach out,’” the Twilight star remembered. “I was like, ‘Okay…did they say what about?’ He’s like, ‘Not really … do you want to talk to your wife about this and make sure it’s okay?’ Meanwhile, wife is right in the kitchen there and she’s freaking out, and I go, ‘No, by the signs of it I think she’s gonna be just fine.’ She’s the biggest Swiftie ever, so automatic permission.”

He added that Taylor S then reached out and pitched her idea, which he thought was “incredible.”

The actor shared how they had lost touch for a while, “so it was a cool full circle moment for both of us, and then we jetted off to Liverpool, England, [and] shot the video.”

He also said they were going to do it in London, but Swift is experienced and realized there would likely be too many paparazzi to spoil the surprise.

As for the concert surprise and why he did backflips down the runway on stage?

“After we finished filming, a couple months go by and she’s like, ‘No pressure, I got this crazy idea. I was thinking, you know, the night that my album drops, just blind premiering it at my show in Kansas City, and people are going to freak, they’re going to faint. Like, it’s going to be unbelievable,’” he says. “‘And then after, we show the video, you and the cast are going to walk out and you’ll actually be there.’ I was like, ‘Sign me up!’”

The backflips? Taylor said, “I do this weird thing and it doesn’t make sense, so forgive me. But when I freak out and I’m really nervous and I black out, I just go straight to backflip.”

He added that since the walkway was so long, he thought it would be “uncomfortable” to just be walking that far, so he was like, “Just backflip, and I’ll take up the space and it’ll be over.”