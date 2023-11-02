Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Spotted Together in Rare Sighting in New York City (Photos!)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are rarely spotted out together in public, but we have some new candid photos of the twins!

The 37-year-old fashion designers and former Full House co-stars were seen exiting an office building together on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in New York City.

Ashley got married to Louis Eisner back in December 2022 and she just recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Otto. This is one of the first times that she has been spotted out and about since then!

While promoting his new book, Full House star John Stamos revealed what the Olsen Twins said about their show when they reunited with the cast at Bob Saget‘s funeral.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen out together…