Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Bel Powley and Douglas Booth are married and there were quite a few celebs in attendance at the wedding!

The 31-year-old The Morning Show actress and the 31-year-old The Dirt actor met on the set of the 2016 movie Mary Shelley and have been together ever since.

The couple got engaged in July 2021 and then tied the knot on October 28 in London, England.

The wedding took place at Michelin Green Star restaurant Petersham Nurseries. Bel told Vogue, “Petersham is a beautiful venue, and we fell in love with the chic but incredibly relaxed vibe there. As it’s a nursery, it is filled with beautiful natural greenery, plants, and flowers. We loved the idea of the wedding feeling glamorous and chic but grounded by the fact that everyone’s heels were in the mud!”

For the wedding, Bel wore a Miu Miu dress.

