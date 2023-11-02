White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson Talks Engagement Ending, Explains What Her Dating Life Is Like Now

Haley Lu Richardson is opening up about how hard the end of her engagement was in a new interview.

The 28-year-old White Lotus star was previously in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Brett Dier, and they were engaged for about a year.

However, last fall, they announced that they broke off their engagement two years prior.

Now, she’s sharing what it was like after that relationship ended and where she’s at now.

“It was hard, but I got through it—that’s important and what matters. I was in a really long relationship. I spent a lot of life with someone, and it was very special,” the actress told People. “I thought it could be forever, but it wasn’t. I had thought the whole time we were together that if it wasn’t going to be forever, my life would just stop.”

Now that it’s been awhile, having that time to heal has been good for her.

“The perspective of time to be able to be like, ‘Wow, I got through that, and I was capable of getting through something like that, and I’m capable of being on my own,’ . . . that’s been an amazing thing to learn,” she told the site.

In the interview, Haley also opened up about her current dating situation, which is that she’s single, but she would “love to share my life with someone.”

What is she looking for? Someone “who makes her feel safe and supported, chooses her and loves being chosen by her,” the mag states.

“All the time, no matter what,” Haley says. “I guess that’s love with another person.”

“I mean, I love dancing, I love acting, I love cheese,” she adds. “It’s like just something that’s inspiring and comforting and feels right. Like cheese.”

