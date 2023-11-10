Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise & the Scene She Hated

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise & the Scene She Hated

The Hunger Games franchise is still generating headlines to this day with the impending release of prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. However, we bet that even the most adoring fans don’t know all of the behind-the-scenes secrets from the original movies.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, the franchise tells its story across four movies.

It started with The Hunger Games in 2012 and ended with 2015′s Mockingjay Part 2. Plenty went down in that time.

With the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes right around the corner, we did some digging and rustled up 10 secrets from the franchise, including details about Jennifer‘s pay and the scene she hated to film, on-set injuries, roles that almost went to other actors and the moment that resulted in damage to a sacred site.

Take a look and let us know if anything surprised you!

Scroll through the slideshow to check out 10 secrets from the set of The Hunger Games…

