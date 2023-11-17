Barry Keoghan Talks His Full Frontal 'Saltburn' Scene, Director Reveals How Many Takes They Filmed

Barry Keoghan bared it all in his movie Saltburn, and now he’s opening up about the experience.

The 31-year-old actor shares the screen with Jacob Elordi and Carey Mulligan in the movie, but he takes center stage in the final scene, which features full-frontal nudity.

In it, Barry strips naked while touring a manor home.

He opened up about what it was like to film in the nude during a recent interview. Director and writer Emerald Fennell also revealed how many takes they shot before they were happy with the final product.

Read more about Barry Keoghan’s nude Saltburn scene…

Speaking to EW, Barry explained that he was instantly down.

“It totally felt right,” he explained. “It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.’ Yeah… it was fun.”

He continued, admitting that he was a little nervous when it was time to shoot the scene.

“The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I’m a bit, ehhh,” Barry recalled. “But after take one, I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Let’s go again. Let’s go again.’ You kind of forget, because there’s such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, ‘All right, this is about the story now.’”

They did go quite a few times. In all, Emerald shot the scene 11 times before they got the final shot. She explained that the seventh shoot was “technically perfect” but was missing that special something.

“Barry, to his credit, did it four more times until the one that you see, which has this total f-cking evil joie de vivre that is impossible not to be on board with,” she explained.

Barry was also impressed by the scene. “I didn’t know I could dance like that, by the way. I was like, ‘Wow. Where did them things come from?’ Do ya know what I mean,” he told the outlet.

