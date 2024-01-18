'Animal Kingdom' Actor Ben Robson Goes Shirtless for Beach Day with Girlfriend & Former Co-Star Leila George

Animal Kingdom co-stars Ben Robson and Leila George are going strong as a couple!

The 39-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress were seen enjoying a beach day together in Sydney, Australia in new photos that have emerged from back in December 2023.

Ben and Leila were first linked as a couple back in May 2023 when they were also spotted at the beach in Sydney.

The two actors spent years together as co-stars on the TNT series Animal Kingdom, which went on for six seasons. Ben was a series regular while Leila was a recurring star for 39 episodes.

Leila was previously married to Sean Penn and she filed for divorce from him in October 2021, though they remained close friends after their breakup and were spotted together on numerous occasions.

If you didn’t know, Leila‘s father is actor Vincent D’Onofrio!

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Ben Robson and Leila George at the beach…