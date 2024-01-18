Jennifer Hudson & Common Spotted Holding Hands During NBA Date Night

Jennifer Hudson and Common are still going strong as a couple!

The 42-year-old EGOT winner and the 51-year-old musician were spotted holding hands as they arrived for an NBA date night on Wednesday (January 17) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jennifer and Common sat in courtside seats to watch the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Dallas Mavericks.

The outing comes just one week after they attended the basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers, also at the same arena. You can see those courtside photos in the gallery!

Romance rumors about Jennifer and Common have been swirling since 2022 and she commented on her relationship back in November, despite not naming her boyfriend.

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am,” Jennifer said on CBS Mornings. “Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up… Definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure.”