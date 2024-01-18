Justin Timberlake Seemingly Hints at New Music as Fans Speculate Over Project's Title

Justin Timberlake seems to be dropping hints about a musical comeback.

The 42-year-old hitmaker hasn’t unleashed a new album since 2018′s Man of the Woods. However, we know that he’s been working on music with frequent collaborator Timbaland for quite some time now.

This week, Justin took to social media, and it looks like his is cryptically teasing something big.

Read more about Justin Timberlake’s potential new era…

On TikTok, Justin replied to a fan asking for new music in the comments section. He did so by counting to six on his fingers. This appears to be a reference to the fact that he would be dropping his sixth album.

The hitmaker hopped on Instagram to share a slideshow of mysterious photos that might have been taken on the set of a new project.

The first picture features a poster proclaiming Justin missing. The final is of an item with the letters “EITIW” written across it. He included the initials in the caption, too.

Fans in the comments section are speculating that a new album or a new song titled “Everything I Thought It Was” could be on the way.

There’s another big hint that Justin is up to something. Billboard noted that he is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 25. Justin and Jimmy Fallon are close friends and were even spotted at a recording studio together in August 2023.

We’ll keep you up to date if we learn more about Justin‘s new era!

In the meantime, see what Timbaland had to say about the project.