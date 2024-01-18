DDG Makes First Public Appearance Since Welcoming First Child with Halle Bailey
DDG wears an all red outfit while stepping out for the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show on Thursday (January 18) in Paris, France.
The 26-year-old new dad made his first public appearance at the Paris Fashion Week show since welcoming his baby boy, Halo, with girlfriend Halle Bailey.
Also in attendance at the Amiri fashion show were performers and rappers Chris Brown, Ozuna and wife Taina Marie Meléndez, Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, Vic Mensa, and Gunna, as well as actor Rish Shah and influencers Jack Wright and Nic Kaufmann.
DDG and Halle confirmed earlier in January that they welcomed their first child the month before.
Last week, DDG opened up about how he and Halle are as parents and if they plan on having more kids.
Halle also just recently shared why she kept her pregnancy a secret.
Chris Brown
Ozuna and wife Taina Marie Meléndez
Anuel AA
DDG
Gunna
Jack Wright
Nic Kaufmann
Nicky Jam
Rish Shah
Swae Lee
Trippie Redd
Vic Mensa
