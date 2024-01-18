Jeremy Allen White Seemingly References Rumored Girlfriend Rosalia on Red Carpet in Meaningful Way

Some fans think that Jeremy Allen White showed love to rumored girlfriend Rosalia in a subtle but meaningful way while attending the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The 32-year-old The Bear actor won big at the awards show on Sunday (January 14). A few days prior, he and the 31-year-old singer flaunted some PDA during a night out in Los Angeles.

She didn’t join him at the award show, but it looks like Jeremy might have been wearing a subtle tribute to Rosalia on his body – a red rose brooch on the lapel of his jacket.

Fans noticed that he would also not be the first of Rosalia‘s partners to wear a similar accessory.

One TikTok user speculated that Jeremy‘s rose was a reference to the hitmaker. He wouldn’t be the first to make such a reference, either.

Rosalia‘s ex Rauw Alejandro wore an almost identical rose brooch when he attended the 2022 Latin Grammys with the singer.

The musical duo got engaged but called things off in July 2023.

While Rosalia and Jeremy have yet to confirm that they are dating, they first sparked romance rumors in October.

