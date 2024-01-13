Jeremy Allen White & Rosalia Share Steamy Kiss During Night Out in L.A.

Things are heating up between Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia!

The 32-year-old The Bear actor and the 31-year-old Spanish singer were spotted holding hands and kissing during a night out on Thursday (January 11) in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the rumored couple were seen going for a walk around the neighborhood before stopping and shared a few steamy kisses against a car.

For their outing, Jeremy wore a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt paired with black pants and a black beanie while Rosalia coordinated in a black jacket, black skirt, and black boots.

Jeremy and Rosalia first sparked dating rumors back this past October when they enjoyed a day out at farmers market together. Since then, the two have been spotted together on several occasions and have been seen sharing some cute PDA.

If you were unaware, Rosalia and Rau Alejandra called off an engagement back in July.

Jeremy has been linked to model and actress Ashley Moore. He is also in the midst of navigating a divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin. The former couple came to an agreement on custody of their children last fall.

