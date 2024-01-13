Drew Barrymore Calls Reneé Rapp Her 'Protector' After the Singer Helped Save Her From a Stalker

Drew Barrymore is praising Reneé Rapp for protecting her!

Back in August 2023, the 48-year-old talk show host and the 24-year-old Mean Girls actress were discussing Reneé‘s album Snow Angel at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

In the middle of their conversation, a man attempted to come up on stage and talk to Drew before security stepped in. As soon as he approached, Reneé swiftly stood up and led Drew away from the situation.

When Reneé appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday (January 12), Drew took a moment to acknowledge the incident.

“You and I, by the way, you’re my protector,” Drew said to Reneé, embracing her. She explained, “Reneé and I had an incident recently where this guy came to attack me on a stage that I was [on] with Reneé, and she mama-beared out and protected me so well.”

The Charlie’s Angels star reflected, “If there was one takeaway from that moment, it’s like how protective and amazing you are.”

Reneé smiled and giggled before chiming in, “Aww, thanks!”

