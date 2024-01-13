Top Stories
Kit Harington, Nicholas Galitzine, & More Step Out for Fendi Fashion Show in Milan

Kit Harington, Nicholas Galitzine, & More Step Out for Fendi Fashion Show in Milan

The stars are stepping out during Milan Fashion Week!

Kit Harington posed for photos while arriving at the Fendi Fashion Show held during Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on Saturday (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kit Harington

Other stars also at the fashion show included James Franco, Red, White, & Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine, Foe actor Aaron Pierre, Pose actor Jeremy Pope, model Lucky Blue Smith, Us actor Winston Duke, and The Crown actor Ed McVey.

The day before, Idris Elba and more stars stepped out for the Gucci show in Milan.

If you missed it, HBO gave an update on Kit‘s Game of Thrones spinoff series.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of the stars stepping out for the fashion show…
Photos: Getty Images
