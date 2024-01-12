Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2024 at 3:50 pm

Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina Make It Date Night at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan

Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina Make It Date Night at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan

The stars are stepping out for Milan Fashion Week!

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina coupled up for the Gucci Ancora Fashion Show held during Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on Friday evening (January 12) in Milan, Italy.

Other stars also stepping out for the fashion show included Elliot Page, Barbie actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, Babylon actor Diego Calva, and model Younes Bendjima.

Now that we’re in the midst of awards season, Elliot shared his thoughts on if the Oscars should make their acting categories gender neutral.

Idris also recently revealed he developed some “unhealthy habits” and is in therapy to work through them.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of the stars at the fashion show…
Photos: Getty Images
