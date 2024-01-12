Katherine Heigl & Ellen Pompeo to Reunite at Emmys 2024 with 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast

Grey’s Anatomy fans better tune in for the 75th Emmy Awards next week because there’s going to be an exciting reunion on stage!

Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl will be back together in public for the first time in years when they present together alongside some of their other castmates.

While the former co-stars did reunite last year for Variety’s Actors on Actors feature, they haven’t been together at a public event in a very long time.

Ellen and Katherine will be joined on stage for the Grey’s reunion by Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr.

The Television Academy has revealed the full list of presenters and they will be reuniting the casts of some other beloved shows as well!

