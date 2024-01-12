Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 1:13 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Two Actors Not Returning, But 16 Stars Confirmed to Return (Including a Big Surprise)

Continue Here »

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Two Actors Not Returning, But 16 Stars Confirmed to Return (Including a Big Surprise)

There’s an exciting update to the cast of Grey’s Anatomy as we inch closer and closer to the premiere of season 20. This is the first full season without Ellen Pompeo in the title role, but thankfully several major stars are coming back.

A recent report revealed that six series regulars have signed on to return for the upcoming 20th season, including two actors who have been with the show since day one.

The first promo trailer for the season was just unveiled and it revealed who else will be back on the show.

Season 20 is set to premiere on March 14, 2024 and ABC has announced all of the premiere dates for the upcoming TV season.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is and isn’t returning for Grey’s Anatomy season 20…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, Getty
Posted to: Adelaide Kane, Alex Landi, Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, Chris Carmack, EG, Ellen Pompeo, Extended, Greys Anatomy, Harry Shum Jr., Jake Borelli, James Pickens, Jr, Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Scott Speedman, Slideshow