Fri, 12 January 2024 at 12:56 pm

Jason Momoa & His Kids Join Ian Somerhalder at 'Common Ground' Screening in Los Angeles

Jason Momoa and his kids were among the celebs at the Common Ground special screening!

The 44-year-old actor was joined by 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf at the documentary screening on Thursday (January 11) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By fusing journalistic expose’ with deeply personal stories from those on the front lines of the food movement, Common Ground unveils a dark web of money, power, and politics behind our broken food system. The film reveals how unjust practices forged our current farm system in which farmers of all colors are literally dying to feed us.

Jason was joined at the premiere by fellow narrators Laura Dern and Ian Somerhalder, who brought his wife Nikki Reed.

More celebs at the premiere included Malin Akerman and husband Jack Donnelly, Demi Moore, Alfonso Ribiero, Amy Smart and husband Carter Oosterhouse, Frances Fisher, Amanda Kloots, Cara Jade Myers, and director Catherine Hardwicke.

Lots of screenings of Common Ground are scheduled across the country in the coming weeks!
