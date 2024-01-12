Daniel Day-Lewis Makes Rare Public Appearance at National Board of Review Awards 2024 to Honor Martin Scorsese

Daniel Day-Lewis is stepping out to help honor his longtime friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese.

The 66-year-old retired Oscar-winning actor made a rare public appearance at the 2024 National Board of Review Awards on Thursday evening (January 11) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

During the event, Daniel presented the 81-year-old Killers of the Flower Moon director with the award for Best Actor.

“Martin’s work — with the light of his own making — he illuminated unknown worlds that pulsed with the dangerous, irresistible energy, worlds that were mysterious to me and utterly enthralling,” Daniel said on stage, via People.

“He illuminated the vast beautiful landscape of what is possible in film, and he clarified for me what it is that one must ask of oneself, to work in faith,” he continued.

Daniel – who starred in Martin‘s 1992 movie The Age of Innocence and 2002′s Gangs of New York – went on to share a glimpse into his close relationship with Martin, noting that “one of the greatest joys and most unexpected privileges of my life was to find myself one day working with him.”

“I’m grateful to the National Board of Review for so justly recognizing the supreme, inimitable artistry of this mighty man,” Daniel concluded. “To every person that works in the crucible of the imagination, he’s a living treasure. As a man and as a filmmaker, I love and revere him. For his devastating telling of the story of the Killers of the Flower Moon, best director award goes to Martin Scorsese.”

Since announcing his retirement from acting in 2017, Daniel has stayed out largely out of the spotlight, but a few months ago he supported director wife Rebecca Miller at the premiere of her movie She Came To Me.