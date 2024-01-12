'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

Young Sheldon is coming to an end in 2024, but CBS will be keeping The Big Bang Theory franchise alive with another spinoff series.

As you probably know, The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019 and Young Sheldon is a prequel series following Jim Parsons‘ character Sheldon Lee Cooper. The show premiered in September 2017 and has been one of CBS’ biggest shows ever since then.

While The Big Bang Theory was a multi-camera comedy series filmed in front of an audience, Young Sheldon was a single-camera series shot in a closed studio.

Variety reports that the new spin-off will go back to the multi-camera format. Two actors from Young Sheldon are expected to reprise their roles.

