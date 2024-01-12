Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin Talks Dating Life & How He Hasn't Had a Girlfriend Yet

Caleb McLaughlin is opening up about his love life.

The 22-year-old actor is best known for playing Lucas Sinclair on the Netflix series Stranger Things and now he can be seen in the new movie The Book of Clarence.

Caleb chatted with Cosmopolitan and talked about being currently single, what he looks for in someone special, and his favorite night with a significant other.

On being currently single: “No dates recently. I don’t have a girlfriend. I mean, I’ve been in situations, but I’ve never had a girlfriend. It’s hard. It’s hard having a girlfriend right now.”

On his favorite night with a significant other: “I’m more of an adventurous type of person. If it’s like 2:00 in the morning, I’m the type of person to be like, ‘Hey, you want to go in the woods and jump in the lake?’ I’ll do stuff like that, you know.”

On being open to meeting someone special: “I think if the right person sparks my interest, I would find the time. I’m busy and I’m really focused on work too, but if someone’s really interesting to where and I find myself being like, I’ll take a pause on the script and I’ll come back to it, that’s a good sign.”

Caleb and the rest of the Stranger Things cast will get big pay bumps for the fifth and final season.

