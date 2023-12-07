'Stranger Things' Cast Will Get Big Salary Bumps for Season 5, Filming Expected to Begin Soon

Stranger Things season four aired between May and July 2022, but fans will be waiting a while for more episodes as filming hasn’t even started on the fifth and final season.

Back in January 2023, it was announced the the cast would be getting big pay bumps for the next season and that the episodes would begin production in May 2023.

Because of the writers strike and now the actors strike, production never began and it’s unclear when it will. Filming is expected to begin soon though!

The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, have said that they will not be introducing major new characters in the final season and they will focus on wrapping the storylines of the existing characters.

So, what will each actor be earning for the final season?

Browse through the slideshow to check out everyone’s reported salaries…