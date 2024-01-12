Laurence Fishburne Joins 'The Witcher' Season Four Cast as Fan-Favorite Character

Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of The Witcher in a major role!

The 62-year-old three-time Emmy-winning actor will be starring in the fourth season of the hit Netflix fantasy series, based on the books and games of the same name, playing fan-favorite character Regis.

Regis is a “world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past” who will join Geralt on his adventures, according to THR.

The role of Geralt was played by Henry Cavill for the first three seasons, but the role has been taken over by Liam Hemsworth for season four.

Here’s the synopsis for season four: “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.”

One of the directors of The Witcher recently shared some insight into what led to Henry‘s exit.

As of right now, Netflix has not yet announced the premiere date for season four of The Witcher.