Emmys 2024: Performers & Presenters Revealed, Including Exciting Reunions

The Television Academy has announced the full list of performers and presenters who will appear at the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards.

The show, which was originally supposed to air in 2023, will now take place on Monday night (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony is going to air on Fox and will be broadcast live coast-to-coast. It will be available on Hulu the next day.

The executive producers of the show have teased that there will be “show-stopping cast reunions and tributes to hit television series spanning seven-plus decades.”

Host Anthony Anderson also revealed his unconventional plan for keeping things moving on Emmy night. Instead of the traditional play-off music to wrap up long speeches, for the first time in Emmy history, his mother, Doris Bowman aka Mama Doris, will act as the “enforcer” to ensure a swift pace of the telecast.

Head inside to check out the list of performers and presenters…

Emmys Performers List

OPENING NUMBER: Host Anthony Anderson with drummer Travis Barker

IN MEMORIAM: Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty

Emmys Presenters List (Reunions)

The Sopranos: Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli

Martin: Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold

Ally McBeal: Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, Gil Bellows

SNL: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

American Horror Story: Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson

Emmys Presenters List

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me) – Nominee, Outstanding Actress, Comedy Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series; (Saturday Night Live) – Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love) – 75th Emmy Awards Winner, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) – Outstanding Talk Series; Outstanding Writing, Variety Series

Dame Joan Collins (American Horror Story)

Jon Cryer (Extended Family)

Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Coleman Domingo (Euphoria)

Jodie Foster (True Detective)

Marla Gibbs (Grey’s Anatomy)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Jon Hamm (Fargo, Grimsburg)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) – Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Ken Jeong (I Can See Your Voice)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) – Nominee, Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Rob McElhenney (Welcome to Wrexham) – WINNER, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Joel McHale (Animal Control)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) – Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) – Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama Series; (Saturday Night Live) – Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series; (Patagonia) – Outstanding Narrator

Ke Huy Quan (American Born Chinese)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) – Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Taylor Tomlinson (After Midnight)

Hannah Waddingham (Krapopolis, Ted Lasso) – Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

