Jason Sudeikis & Actress Elsie Hewitt Spotted Getting Cozy During Night Out in West Hollywood

Jason Sudeikis is sparking new dating rumors.

On Thursday night (January 11), the 48-year-old Ted Lasso actor was spotted enjoying a night out with actress Elsie Hewitt at the Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood, Calif.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Jason and the 27-year-old actress were seen getting cozy and were spotted hugging several times outside of the club.

In between embraces, Elsie had her hand on top of Jason‘s, which was on her hip, as they chatted very close to each others’ faces.

A few months ago, Jason and another actress sparked dating rumors after they attended a concert together, but a source later clarified that they’re just friends.

Elsie is best known for her roles in TV shows including Dave, The Exhibition of Rejects, Teenage Badass, and Turnt. Before getting into acting, Elsie also worked as a model.

