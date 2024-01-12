Source Reveals If Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Inner Circles Think Their Relationship Will Last

A source is speaking out about Selena Gomez‘s relationship with Benny Blanco and what their inner circles think about it.

The 31-year-old hitmaker confirmed that she was dating the 35-year-old producer back in December. They were photographed together in public for the first time earlier this month and seem to be going strong.

The latest report about them revealed what the stars like about each other. It also revealed if their friends and families thought that they’d go the distance.

An insider told ET that Benny thought Selena was “brilliant beyond belief.”

“He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world,” they continued.

Selena also “appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values.”

The insider noted that he “meshes well with everyone in her inner circle,” which includes the likes of bestie Taylor Swift and Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

It probably doesn’t hurt that the hitmaker is said to feel “very at home and at ease” in the relationship.

“Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them,” they said, making it clear that the belief is that this will last.

While Taylor has not commented on Selena‘s love life, her boyfriend Travis Kelce did in a subtle way.

Did you see that Selena and Taylor got caught up in some drama during the 2024 Golden Globes? Selena cleared up all the rumors about that!