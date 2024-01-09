Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Selena Gomez is finally speaking out in response to the viral stories about her candid conversation with Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes, which was caught on video by several journalists in the ballroom.

Taylor and pal Keleigh Teller had an animated response to whatever Selena said to them during the commercial break on Sunday (January 7) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lip-readers believed that Selena was gossiping about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, but sources have spoken out to deny that the singer even saw the couple at the event.

Timothee already has commented on the story and now Selena is weighing in to reveal what she actually said to Taylor.

Selena commented on an E! News post on Instagram with the caption, “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes? Here’s the Truth.”

In the comments section, Selena wrote, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

