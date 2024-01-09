'Baywatch' Alum Nicole Eggert Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Nicole Eggert is opening up about a diagnosis.

The 51-year-old former Charles in Charge and Baywatch star has been diagnosed with breast cancer, she confirmed to People.

Nicole revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in early December 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

Originally, she gained 25 pounds in three months and was having “terrible pain” in her left breast in October, but had assumed they were symptoms of menopause. When she felt a lump during a self-exam, she called a doctor.

“It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn’t get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done,” she said.

After a mammogram and three biopsies, her results came back positive for cancer.

“This journey’s been rough for me. This hasn’t been a breezy sale through life…I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through,” she explained.

Nicole will need surgery to remove the cancer, and she’s now waiting for her oncologist to determine when chemotherapy and radiation will begin.

“I can definitely feel it,” she says of the lump in her breast. “It’s there. It needs to be taken out. So it’s just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after.”

“I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me. You sit there and it’s in you and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you just want it out,” she candidly said.

Her father had skin cancer and her mother battled colon cancer, and she says her biggest fear is not being there for her children, daughters Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25.

“[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I’m the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing,” she said, detailing “the horror” on Keegan’s face when she told her the news.

“It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody,” she said.

We are wishing the best to Nicole Eggert.

A CNN anchor also just announced her own breast cancer diagnosis on-air this week.