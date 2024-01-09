Timothee Chalamet Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez 'Photo Request,' Reveals There's No Kylie Jenner Feud

Timothee Chalamet is breaking his silence on what went down at the Golden Globes after a video circulated that showed Selena Gomez seemingly talking about him and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The video in question seemed to show Selena speaking about an incident that happened between her, Timothee, and Kylie at the ceremony, which took place on Sunday night (January 7) at the 2024 Golden Globes. While it’s not confirmed that Selena was speaking 100% about Kylie, fans certainly think this is the case.

Keep reading to find out more…

Selena apparently told Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller that she asked Timothee for a photo, but that his girlfriend, Kylie, told her no.

By the way: an insider claims that Selena never even saw Timothee or Kylie at the event.

On Monday night (January 8), TMZ caught up with Timothee and asked if Selena and Kylie had any beef. He responded, “no.” He was then asked if he’s good with Selena, and he responded, “Yeah, of course.”

Meanwhile, something did happen between Kylie and Selena 11 months ago and we dug up the receipts.