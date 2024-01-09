Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Fans saw Martin Short and Meryl Streep together at the 2024 Golden Globes, and rumors ran rampant.

When they were seen sitting beside one another, fans wondered if there could be anything romantic between the pair. If you don’t know, Meryl starred in the most recent season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin, and their characters had a romance.

Well, Martin‘s rep has released a short statement confirming the rumors are untrue. The spokesperson told People that Meryl and Martin “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

In October of 2023, it was revealed that Meryl and her husband Don Gummer had been separated for 6 years. They have four children.

Martin‘s wife Nancy tragically passed away at the age of 58 back in 2010. She had been battling ovarian cancer.