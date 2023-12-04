Meryl Streep Makes Rare Appearance with All Four Kids at Academy Museum Gala 2023!

Meryl Streep is making the 2023 Academy Museum Gala a family affair!

The 74-year-old three-time Oscar winner attended the big event with all four of her kids on Sunday evening (December 3) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

While arriving at the event, Meryl posed for photos with her four kids – Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.

Grace‘s husband Mark Ronson and Henry‘s wife Tamryn Storm Hawker were also in attendance.

During the event, Meryl was honored with the Icon Award.

Meryl shares her four kids with estranged husband Don Gummer. Back in October, it was revealed that Meryl and Don, 76, very quietly separated over six years ago.

