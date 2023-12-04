Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 5:12 pm

Meryl Streep Makes Rare Appearance with All Four Kids at Academy Museum Gala 2023!

Meryl Streep Makes Rare Appearance with All Four Kids at Academy Museum Gala 2023!

Meryl Streep is making the 2023 Academy Museum Gala a family affair!

The 74-year-old three-time Oscar winner attended the big event with all four of her kids on Sunday evening (December 3) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meryl Streep

While arriving at the event, Meryl posed for photos with her four kids – Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.

Grace‘s husband Mark Ronson and Henry‘s wife Tamryn Storm Hawker were also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the event, Meryl was honored with the Icon Award.

Meryl shares her four kids with estranged husband Don Gummer. Back in October, it was revealed that Meryl and Don, 76, very quietly separated over six years ago.

Check out all of the other stars that also attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala!

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Meryl Streep and her kids at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 01
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 02
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 03
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 04
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 05
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 06
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 07
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 08
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 09
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 10
meryl streep academy museum gala with all four kids 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Grace Gummer, henry wolfe, Louisa Jacobson, Mamie Gummer, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Tamryn Storm Hawker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images