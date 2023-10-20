Meryl Streep & Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer are no longer together, and haven’t been for a long time.

The 74-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 76-year-old sculptor have been married since 1978 and share four children together.

On Friday (October 20), a source told Page Six: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Meryl and Don have kept their relationship extremely private over the years, thus the news of their separation is rather unexpected.

One of the most recent public sightings of the pair was in May 2018 when they were spotted grabbing lunch with friends in Los Angeles.

In addition to having four children, Meryl and Don are grandparents to five children.

