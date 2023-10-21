Celebrities Step Out for Kim Kardashian's 43rd Birthday Dinner in Beverly Hills

Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2023 at 1:19 am

The stars are out to celebrate Kim Kardashian‘s birthday!

A dinner party was held on Friday (October 20) night at Funke in Beverly Hills, Calif., and so many celebrities were in attendance!

Kim, who turns 43 on October 21, wore a stunning red dress and a pair of black sunglasses as she arrived alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner.

Others who were spotted entering the party include Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Vergara, Ivanka Trump, Lauren Sanchez, Kimora Lee Simmons with her dog, and Sara Foster.

Among the style highlights from the night are Kendall‘s sleek, leopard-print dress, Lauren‘s shiny black dress, and Khloe‘s short white dress paired with sunglasses.

If you missed it, find out the new dating rule Kim implemented after her breakup with Pete Davidson!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of celebrities arriving at Kim Kardashian’s birthday dinner in Beverly Hills…
