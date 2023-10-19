Kim Kardashian Reveals a New Dating Rule She Implemented After Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is setting some limits in her love life, and one of them seems to be related to her time with Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old reality star dated the 29-year-old comedian for nine months before they split up in August 2022.

She has previously said that she isn’t rushing into a new relationship. However, during a new episode of The Kardashians, she got even more direct about what she is looking for.

Keep reading to find out more…

After some friends joked with her about her love life while on a trip, Kim implied that she set up a rule about the age of her perspective lovers.

“I have age limits, guys. I need just a little more age appropriate,” she explained, adding, “I need, like, 40s.”

She added that she isn’t feeling the pressure to get back into the dating scene and is taking things at her own time.

“When you’re single and all your friends are married, it’s like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone,” she confessed during an interview. “I’m genuinely just Ok being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way.”

Earlier this month Kim revealed something that people would be “shocked” to know about her. She also opened up about the nanny she hired for her children.