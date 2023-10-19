Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West's Reaction After She Hired Manny for Son Saint

Kim Kardashian is making sure her kids have some positive influences in their lives.

During the new episode of The Kardashians – which was released on Thursday, Oct. 19 – the 42-year-old reality star and mom of four revealed that she hired a male nanny to spend time with her eldest son Saint, 7.

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot,” Kim admitted. “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that.”

She continued, “I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Kim went on to admit that she was apprehensive to tell ex-husband Kanye West about the manny, luckily everything went well when the two men were introduced.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him,” Kim shared. “He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay.’”

Kim – who also shares son Psalm, 4, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 10, with Kanye, 46 – also talked about her life as a mom.

“Motherhood is the most challenging and rewarding experience of life,” Kim said. “The days are so long but the years are so short. I love the night snuggles, I love our morning madness before school — I love it all. Even when it seems overwhelming, I know that my babies will grow up and I will wish for the days of tantrums and the cute little PJs and bath time and book time. So, I cherish it all!”

While discussing her kids as individuals, Kim said, “Each one of my babies is so different and I love that and try to nurture that.”

“Lately, I have been traveling with each of my children separately to take them on some one-on-one time exploring different cultures and worlds,” Kim continued. “And at the same time, doing things that they are passionate about.”