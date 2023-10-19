Hollywood's Sober Celebrities, Including the Singer Who Has 'Never' Had a Sip of Alcohol

Adele is the latest celebrity to open up about leading a sober lifestyle, but she is not alone.

Hollywood is often associated with parties and drinking, but not all celebrities follow this lifestyle. Many have chosen to lead sober lives for various reasons. Whether they came to sobriety later in life, have never consumed alcohol, or are taking a temporary break from drinking, these stars have chosen a different path.

For the 35-year-old “Hello” star, she recently revealed that she marked her third month of sobriety after cutting alcohol out of her diet. “I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s,” she said about her decision. “But I miss it so much.”

So many other stars have also spoken candidly about their experiences giving up alcohol and drugs.

For example, one rising rapper decided to stop drinking because they were tired of waking up with a dry throat, feeling bloated, and making poor decisions while under the influence. Meanwhile, an A-list actor stopped consuming any mind-altering substances at the age of 19. Another celebrity simply doesn’t have a desire to drink or try drugs.

If you’re curious about which celebrities have discussed their sobriety, we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest names in Hollywood who have chosen to lead a sober lifestyle.

Find out which stars lead a sober lifestyle…