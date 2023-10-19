'Castle' Actress Susan Sullivan Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Shares Update After Surgery

Susan Sullivan is opening up about her battle with lung cancer.

The 80-year-old actress – best known for her roles on Castle, Julie Farr, M.D., Another World, and Falcon Crest – recently took to Twitter reveal that she underwent a successful surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Life‘s surprising little turns try to be ready for them with humor and hope. On we go,” Susan first wrote on Monday (Oct. 16) along with a photo of herself in the hospital.

She then followed up with, “Thanks for all the lovely comments and concerns. I had lung cancer. The surgery was successful. The healing process is a struggle, Thanks glad you’re out there!

Then Wednesday (Oct. 18), Susan shared the exciting news that she is now “cancer free.”

Wanted to share with all those friends who have made this journey with me and that’s you! I am cancer free! You can’t do this one alone. Takes a family of friends and if you’re really lucky a good man thank you, Connell!!! Love you,” Susan wrote, referencing longtime love Connell Cowan.

We’re glad to hear surgery went well for Susan!