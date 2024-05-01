Olivia Rodrigo Postpones 2 'Guts World Tour' Shows, Issues Statement - Find Out Why
Olivia Rodrigo had some bad news for her fans on Wednesday (May 1).
The 21-year-old hitmaker resumed her Guts World Tour this week with back-to-back performances in Dublin, Ireland.
She was supposed to continue with two shows in Manchester, England on May 3 and 4. However, the shows have sadly been postponed.
BBC reported that Olivia‘s Manchester tour dates were postponed due to issues with the venue – the Co-op Live Arena. Plans to open the venue have been delayed several times, causing issues for others, including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.
Olivia addressed the tough decision in a statement on her Instagram story.
“Hello! I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m soooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues. we’re doing our best to reschedule the show. you can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. more info will be sent directly to ticket holders. im so bummed and i really hope to see you all soon,” she wrote.
