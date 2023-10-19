Khloe Kardashian Talks Daughter True's Future Love Life, What She'd Do to Boys Who Cheat on Her

Khloe Kardashian is already thinking about her daughter True‘s love life, and she wants to protect the five-year-old from some of the heartache she experienced.

In a teaser for a forthcoming episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old reality star looked into the future and imagined a time when her daughter was dating.

She also revealed exactly what she would do to any boy who cheated on True the way that her dad Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe.

“If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it,” Khloe vowed during a conversation with close friend Malika Haqq.

If you were unaware, Khloe and Tristan have dated on and off over the years, and their time together has been plagued by cheating scandals. She described the experience as “traumatic” in a recent conversation.

