Taylor Swift Has a Surprising Connection to Travis Kelce, Which Involves Her Dad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the hottest couple of the moment, and several people are taking credit for setting them up. The latest person to jokingly claim to have helped them get together has a surprising connection to her dad Scott.

If you missed it, earlier this week Erin Andrews said that she played a role in getting the “Shake It Off” pop titan and tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs together.

The latest person to joke about setting them up is a coach on Travis‘ team who knows Taylor‘s dad and has an interesting story about meeting the musician.

During an appearance on The Five Spot, Kanas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid explained that he and Scott were friends from when he worked with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” Andy gushed after being asked if he was a Swiftie now that Taylor was cheering on the Chiefs. “I had met her when she was really young, and her dad.”

He said that he “joked about setting Kelce up.”

